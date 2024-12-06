Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 2024 Ryzen Edition with AMD AI 7 Pro costs $137506.12.24
Lenovo has introduced a new model of the ThinkPad T14s 2024 Ryzen Edition laptop, equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 processor. This chip with 8 cores and 16 threads operates at a clock frequency of up to 5.0 GHz, which provides high performance. It is equipped with integrated Radeon graphics and a Ryzen NPU neural processor, which achieves performance of up to 50 TOPS to accelerate work with AI applications.
The laptop received 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which guarantees fast loading and working with data. The 14-inch screen has a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, covers 100% of the sRGB color space and is certified to reduce blue light, which makes the device comfortable for long work.
The ThinkPad T14s supports the latest connectivity technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and Thunderbolt 4. Its chassis weighs only 1.3 kg, making the laptop easy to transport. The device supports fast charging, providing up to 80% charge in an hour. The starting price of the laptop in China is 1,375 US dollars.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 2024 Ryzen Edition with AMD AI 7 Pro costs $1375 AMD laptop Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 2024 Ryzen Edition laptop gets 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for fast booting and data management
LG UltraFine 27US550-W Monitor with Super Resolution+ Technology Covers 90% DCI-P3 LG monitor
The price of the LG UltraFine 27US550-W monitor is about $340, and the monitor is already available for purchase on the company’s official website.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements revealed
Google Maps will show events from Waze
Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed
Intelligent NPCs will return to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl later
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 are the most popular graphics cards among Steam users
Redmi Watch 5 with 24-day battery life and Buds 6 Pro headphones with LHDC Lossless codec support introduced
The Realme V60 smartphone has IP69 protection and 45W fast charging
AOC CU34G10XP curved gaming monitor supports 180Hz refresh rate
Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year
Pat Gelsinger steps down as Intel CEO after stock plunge
Samsung One UI 7 will get rid of the Edge sidebar