Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 2024 Ryzen Edition with AMD AI 7 Pro costs $1375

Lenovo has introduced a new model of the ThinkPad T14s 2024 Ryzen Edition laptop, equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 processor. This chip with 8 cores and 16 threads operates at a clock frequency of up to 5.0 GHz, which provides high performance. It is equipped with integrated Radeon graphics and a Ryzen NPU neural processor, which achieves performance of up to 50 TOPS to accelerate work with AI applications.

The laptop received 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which guarantees fast loading and working with data. The 14-inch screen has a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, covers 100% of the sRGB color space and is certified to reduce blue light, which makes the device comfortable for long work.

The ThinkPad T14s supports the latest connectivity technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and Thunderbolt 4. Its chassis weighs only 1.3 kg, making the laptop easy to transport. The device supports fast charging, providing up to 80% charge in an hour. The starting price of the laptop in China is 1,375 US dollars.