Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 gaming monitor with curved 2K 180 Hz screen cost $19513.08.24
Lenovo has announced the Legion R27qc-30 gaming monitor, which is equipped with a curved VA panel with a diagonal of 27 inches and a 2K resolution. The monitor has a 180Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for gamers, and the 1500R curvature enhances the immersive effect.
The aspect ratio of the screen is 16:9 and the response time is only 0.5ms, which minimizes lags and blurring of the image.
The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology, which ensures a smooth change of frames without breaks and artifacts. The contrast of the screen is 1000:1, and the TÜV Rheinland certification confirms the reduction of eye strain.
The Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 is equipped with various ports and an adjustable stand that allows you to adjust the angle and height of the monitor. The weight of the device is 6.1 kg. It is currently available in China for $195, but there is no word on global availability yet.
Other Lenovo monitors
This summer, Lenovo also announced a new gaming monitor under the Lecoo brand, named Lecoo K2739GQL. This monitor is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 360 Hz. It supports Adaptive Sync and G-SYNC technologies, which ensures smooth gameplay without interruptions and lags.
Key features of the Lecoo K2739GQL include:
- Viewing angle: 178 degrees
- Brightness: 400 nits
- Contrast: 1000:1
- 10-bit color support
- Color coverage: 134.44% sRGB and 101.21% DCI-P3
- Panel response time: 1ms
The monitor weighs 6.9 kg and is equipped with several ports, including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB-A 3.0, USB-B 3.0 and a 3.5 mm jack. It also comes with an adjustable stand that allows you to customize it to suit the user’s individual preferences.
The Lecoo K2739GQL is now available for purchase in China at a price of $689.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
The Baseus brand remains popular and still offers quality devices. Let’s check this on the example of two portable batteries of medium capacity
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 gaming monitor with curved 2K 180 Hz screen cost $195Lenovo monitor
The Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 monitor is equipped with various ports and an adjustable stand that allows you to adjust the angle of inclination and the height of the monitor. The weight of the device is 6.1 kg.
Ukrainian Armed Forces use robot dogs for reconnaissance at the frontlineevents in Ukraine robot war
The Kurt & Company unit from the 28th separate brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign demonstrated the use of a “robotic dog” on the battlefield near the city of Toretsk.