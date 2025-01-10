Lenovo Legion Glasses 2: glasses with Micro-OLED screen display a 126-inch image10.01.25
At CES 2025, Lenovo introduced a new generation of glasses with a virtual screen – Legion Glasses 2. The updated model has a more compact and lightweight design, which makes it comfortable for long-term use. The device weighs only 65 g and is 18.5 mm thick.
The glasses are equipped with a Micro-OLED screen that simulates a 126-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. One of the significant improvements was the expansion of the color coverage to 98% DCI-P3, which provides brighter and more saturated colors compared to the previous model, where this figure was 90%. The new version also supports brightness up to 800 nits, which is a significant improvement over the previous 270 nits.
In addition, Legion Glasses 2 supports stereoscopic 3D, which helps create a deeper sense of immersion in the virtual world. These glasses also allow you to maintain privacy, allowing users to enjoy multimedia content and games without unnecessary glances from the side.
Legion Glasses 2 are aimed at several categories of users. Gamers will be able to play high-quality games with the effect of a 126-inch screen anywhere, without being tied to a TV or monitor. Support for refresh rates up to 120 Hz and stereoscopic 3D will provide smooth graphics and impressive immersion in virtual worlds.
For movie lovers, the glasses will create the effect of a personal cinema. High brightness and wide color gamut will provide excellent image quality even in low light conditions. This solution is ideal for watching movies at home, traveling or in a hotel.
Professionals can use the glasses to create a mobile office by connecting them to a laptop or smartphone. This allows you to view documents, edit videos or create presentations without using a physical monitor. The glasses will also provide privacy, which is especially important when working with sensitive data or viewing content in public places.
The price and start date of sales of Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 have not yet been disclosed, but the first generation of Legion Glasses can be purchased in the US for $ 330.
