Lenovo Lecoo N2521 gaming monitor with 180Hz screen and 1ms response time costs less than $10016.09.24
Lenovo presented a new budget gaming monitor N2521 under the Lecoo brand. The device is equipped with a 24.5-inch screen with an IPS matrix and a resolution of FHD+ (1920×1080 pixels). The refresh rate of the monitor is 180 Hz, which ensures smooth gameplay, and the response time is only 1 ms, which is important for dynamic games. The panel supports wide viewing angles – 178 degrees, as well as Adaptive-Sync and HDR10 technologies to improve image quality.
The N2521 screen covers 95.59% of the sRGB color space and 80.36% of DCI-P3, which provides good color reproduction. Features such as reduced motion blur, improved visibility in dark scenes, and intelligent aim assist are available in game mode. The monitor is equipped with HDMI and DisplayPort ports, but the stand is not adjustable, which can limit the convenience of adjusting the viewing angle.
Previously, Lenovo introduced the new R32qc-30 monitor, which has an increased screen size – from 27 to 31.5 inches. The display has a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a curvature of 1500R, providing a viewing angle of 178 degrees.
The claimed response time is 0.5 ms. The screen covers 99% of the sRGB color space and is equipped with proprietary blue light reduction technology to protect the eyes.
The Lenovo monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology. The equipment includes HDMI ports, DisplayPort and a 3.5 mm audio output. The monitor is also equipped with an adjustable stand Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 is already available for purchase in China for $263.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Lenovo Lecoo N2521 gaming monitor with 180Hz screen and 1ms response time costs less than $100Lenovo monitor
The Lenovo Lecoo N2521 screen covers 95.59% of the sRGB color space and 80.36% of DCI-P3, which provides good color reproduction.
The Chinese BYD Denza Z9 GT electric car belongs to the premium segment and has a range of up to 1,100 kmcar china electric transport
The all-electric version of the BYD Denza Z9 GT is even more impressive in its power. Using three electric motors, it develops a total power of 710 kW (952 hp)