Lenovo Lecoo N2521 gaming monitor with 180Hz screen and 1ms response time costs less than $100

Lenovo presented a new budget gaming monitor N2521 under the Lecoo brand. The device is equipped with a 24.5-inch screen with an IPS matrix and a resolution of FHD+ (1920×1080 pixels). The refresh rate of the monitor is 180 Hz, which ensures smooth gameplay, and the response time is only 1 ms, which is important for dynamic games. The panel supports wide viewing angles – 178 degrees, as well as Adaptive-Sync and HDR10 technologies to improve image quality.

The N2521 screen covers 95.59% of the sRGB color space and 80.36% of DCI-P3, which provides good color reproduction. Features such as reduced motion blur, improved visibility in dark scenes, and intelligent aim assist are available in game mode. The monitor is equipped with HDMI and DisplayPort ports, but the stand is not adjustable, which can limit the convenience of adjusting the viewing angle.

Previously, Lenovo introduced the new R32qc-30 monitor, which has an increased screen size – from 27 to 31.5 inches. The display has a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 180 Hz and a curvature of 1500R, providing a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The claimed response time is 0.5 ms. The screen covers 99% of the sRGB color space and is equipped with proprietary blue light reduction technology to protect the eyes.

The Lenovo monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology. The equipment includes HDMI ports, DisplayPort and a 3.5 mm audio output. The monitor is also equipped with an adjustable stand Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 is already available for purchase in China for $263.