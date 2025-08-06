Lenovo introduces 1TB Legion microSD cards with V30 Class 10 standard

Lenovo has introduced a series of Legion microSD cards designed specifically for the Legion Y700 Gen 4 gaming tablet. Sales of the new products will start on August 6. So far, they are available only in the Chinese market.

The cards comply with the microSDXC format and support the UHS-I interface. The maximum read speed reaches 170 MB/s, write speed – up to 60 MB/s. In terms of characteristics, they are comparable to the popular SanDisk Extreme PRO UHS-I models. The declared speed classes are V30 and Class 10, which ensures stable operation when playing games and recording video in high resolution.

Three modifications will be available:

– 256 GB for $22

– 512 GB for $48

–

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 tablet, for which these cards were released, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 7600 mAh battery and an 8.8-inch screen. The device is positioned as a compact gaming solution.

At one time, Samsung announced the start of deliveries of samples of SD Express microSD memory cards with a capacity of 256 GB, which have a high read speed of up to 800 MB/s. The company also announced the mass production of microSD memory cards with a capacity of up to 1 TB with a UHS-1 interface.

Samsung’s new SD Express microSD memory cards have a sequential read speed of up to 985 MB/s and support the PCIe 3.0 x1 interface, which allows them to compete with SATA SSDs. These cards are 1.4 times faster than conventional SATA III SSDs and more than four times faster than UHS-1 memory cards.

Samsung SD Express microSD and SD microSD UHS-1 memory cards have been tested for durability and feature six protective features, including water resistance, extreme temperature resistance, and more.