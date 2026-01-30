Leica Camera could be sold for €1 billion

The owners of German camera manufacturer Leica Camera AG are considering selling a controlling stake in the company. The potential deal could be valued at around €1 billion, Bloomberg reports.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Austrian businessman Andreas Kaufmann and American investment company Blackstone Inc., which owns Leica Camera AG, are consulting with financial advisors about a possible sale.

Who can buy Leica Camera

Among the potential bidders for the stake are the Chinese investment group HSG, formerly known as Sequoia Capital China, and the Swedish company Altor Equity Partners. It is noted that the negotiations are at an early stage and there are no guarantees of a deal. The sources also note that the Kaufmann family may remain an investor in the company even after the sale is completed.

Leica Camera, Blackstone, HSG and Altor declined to comment.

Leica has a history of more than 150 years and is known for its premium cameras, lenses and optics. The company was founded by Ernst Leitz, who originally manufactured microscopes. The first serial camera, the Leica I, was released in 1925 and became the world’s first serial 35mm compact camera. The company was originally called Leitz, and in 1986 it was renamed Leica (LEItz CAmera). Until 2012, it was public and traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, until the Kaufmann family bought out the shares and took the company private.

It is known that in the 2024 financial year, which ended in March 2025, Leica recorded an increase in revenue to €596 million, which is 7.6% more than in the previous year. The main contribution to the growth was made by the photo segment and the mobile direction thanks to the partnership with Xiaomi, which produces smartphones with the Leica brand.