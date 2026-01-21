LEGO introduced set with the final battle from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

LEGO introduced set with the final battle from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time21.01.26
LEGO has introduced a new set inspired by the famous game series The Legend of Zelda.
This time, the set recreates a key scene from Ocarina of Time, the legendary 1998 game that still remains the highest-rated title in the history of the Metacritic aggregator.
What is known about the set
The set numbered 77093 consists of 1,003 parts and allows you to assemble the scene of Link’s final battle with Ganon in the ruins of the villain’s castle.
The dimensions of the finished exhibit are 17 × 29 cm. It is noteworthy that the design includes an interactive element: when you click on it, the ruins of the castle open, and Ganon rises from under the rubble in the form of a monster.
Minifigures and Parts
LEGO The Legend of Zelda: The Final Battle includes Link, Zelda and Ganondorf minifigures, plus a large Ganon monster figure and a Na’vi fairy figure. Link can be armed with the legendary Master Sword and Hylian Shield, as well as the Megaton Hammer.
LEGO The Legend of Zelda: The Final Battle will be available on March 1, 2026 for $130.
