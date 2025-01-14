Latest Call of Duty game series breaking revenue records14.01.25
Call of Duty continues to hold its own as one of the most iconic and profitable video game franchises, despite the challenges it faces. While the franchise’s success is undeniable, accurate sales figures for its games are rare. However, recently released court documents provided by Activision CEO Peter Kelly have shed some light on the scale of the series’ popularity.
According to these figures, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, released in 2020, has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Its predecessor, 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, was even more successful, selling over 41 million copies. Another success for the series is Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, released in 2015, which has sold over 43 million copies in nearly a decade.
These impressive results partly explain the enormous costs of developing the series’ games. For example, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cost Activision $700 million to develop, a figure that underscores the scale of the effort invested in maintaining the popularity of a franchise that remains one of the most successful in the gaming industry.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
The Oppo A40m smartphone is pleasantly impressive with its design and a set of some components that make it a confident lower-middle-class model. Let’s look at the details
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2025 year model get more power but lose manual transmission car Porsche
The main improvement of the Porsche 911 Carrera S 2205 was a modernized version of the 3.0-liter boxer turbo engine, the power of which was increased to 480 hp (353 kW), which is 30 hp more.
New HP EliteBook laptops with the latest Intel Core Ultra are available in three chassis versions CES HP laptop
HP at CES 2025 introduced three new 14-inch EliteBook laptop models powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors
New HP EliteBook laptops with the latest Intel Core Ultra are available in three chassis versions
Latest Call of Duty game series breaking revenue records
Asus will release 24 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 graphics card in ROG Astral, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Prime series
Lenovo Legion Go S – portable console based on SteamOS
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition – the only 5000-series graphic card suitable for small PCs
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090D – vga for chinese market with 30% performance cut, but same frequencies
Continental showed off car side windows that work as displays
Solar-powered EcoFlow Power Hat charges two devices simultaneously
CES 2025: SwitchBot K20+ Pro – multitasking home robot vacuum cleaner, alarm, air purifier and courier
Twitter (X) social network become paid