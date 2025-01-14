Latest Call of Duty game series breaking revenue records

Call of Duty continues to hold its own as one of the most iconic and profitable video game franchises, despite the challenges it faces. While the franchise’s success is undeniable, accurate sales figures for its games are rare. However, recently released court documents provided by Activision CEO Peter Kelly have shed some light on the scale of the series’ popularity.

According to these figures, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, released in 2020, has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Its predecessor, 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, was even more successful, selling over 41 million copies. Another success for the series is Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, released in 2015, which has sold over 43 million copies in nearly a decade.

These impressive results partly explain the enormous costs of developing the series’ games. For example, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cost Activision $700 million to develop, a figure that underscores the scale of the effort invested in maintaining the popularity of a franchise that remains one of the most successful in the gaming industry.