Kyivstar will turr off 3G in a few cities of Ukraine31.12.24
Kyivstar announced the gradual shutdown of the 3G network in a number of Ukrainian cities to improve 4G. The company conducted testing of the 2100 MHz radio frequency spectrum in 29 cities, which showed an increase in the speed and quality of 4G mobile Internet by an average of 40%.
The shutdown of 3G will begin on January 28, 2025 in the city of Smila, and on February 25, 2025 it will affect Lviv and the Lviv region. This step is part of the preparation for the implementation of 5G and the release of frequencies from outdated technologies.
According to Kyivstar, 56% of European operators have already abandoned 3G, and another 42% will do so by the end of 2025. The company notes that only 5% of their subscribers still use 3G.
Subscribers will be able to continue to make calls, send SMS and use other services. If the device or SIM card does not support 4G, the operator offers a free replacement for a USIM with number retention in its stores or delivery via Ukrposhta.
Switching to 4G will improve the quality of communication and prepare the infrastructure for the future implementation of 5G.
