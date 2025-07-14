Kyivstar will launch Starlink-based satellite internet by the end of 2025

Ukraine may become the first European country to launch Starlink mobile satellite communications. According to Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov, satellite messaging is planned to be launched by the end of 2025, and full mobile access to voice and the Internet in the second quarter of 2026.

Testing of the technology began at the end of 2024. On December 30, Kyivstar and Starlink signed an agreement to implement the Direct to Cell satellite communications system. It allows smartphones to connect directly to satellites that function as mobile base stations.

At the first stage, users can exchange messages via Internet services such as WhatsApp and Signal. In the future, it will be possible to make calls and use mobile Internet via satellite.

Direct to Cell uses eNodeB modems that act as towers in space. The technology works with regular LTE smartphones without the need for hardware or software updates. It is expected to provide stable connectivity even in remote or poorly covered areas.