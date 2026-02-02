Kyivstar plans to buy Tabletki.ua service

After several attempts, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine granted permission to Kyivstar PJSC to gain control over the owner of the Tabletki.ua service, MTPK LLC. The regulator made the corresponding decision on January 29, according to the official announcement of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

Background of the deal and the regulator’s position

Kyivstar’s interest in digital medical services is not new. Back in 2022, the operator acquired a controlling stake in the Helsi platform, and in May 2025 increased its stake in this business from 69.99% to 97.99%. Attempts to acquire online drug booking service Tabletki.ua were the next step in this direction.

As reported by the Antimonopoly Committee, Kyivstar’s first application to acquire Tabletki.ua was submitted in November 2024, but the committee did not approve it at that time. In February 2025, the company re-applied to the regulator with a request to allow the purchase of MTPK LLC. In August 2025, the Antimonopoly Committee concluded that in the event of a concentration of online search engines Helsi and Tabletki.ua, the combined share of participants in one of the markets could exceed 35%. The regulator noted that under certain conditions, such a concentration could lead to monopolization or a significant restriction of competition in the medical and pharmaceutical information market, which is grounds for prohibiting the transaction.

However, after additional consideration on January 29, 2026, the Antimonopoly Committee nevertheless approved Kyivstar’s acquisition of control over the owner of Tabletki.ua.

What is Tabletki.ua

Tabletki.ua is a website and mobile application for searching and booking medicines in specific pharmacies with subsequent redemption at the point of sale. The service was founded in 2010 as a price aggregator that allowed comparing prices in different pharmacies. In 2015, its founders, brothers Oleksandr and Yevhen Muravshchyky, added the function of booking medicines, which became a turning point for the business and led to tenfold growth.

By 2018, about 5,000 pharmacies across the country had been connected to the platform, and today about 12,000 retail outlets cooperate with the service, which accounts for about 70% of all pharmaceutical retail in Ukraine. The Tabletki.ua audience, according to current data, is approaching 10 million users.

Owners and financial indicators of the service

Currently, the controlling stake in LLC “MTPK” remains with the Muravnyk family, which together owns 56% of the company. Oleksandr and Natalia Muravshchyk each own 23%, and Yevhen Muravshchyk holds another 10%. The remaining shares are distributed between Yuriy Savchyn, Volodymyr Osmachko, and Vadym Rohatynsky.

According to the Forbes Ukraine analytical department, as of February 2025, the cost of the Tabletki.ua service could range from $30 to $80 million. Such a wide range is due to the high profitability of the business: according to the results of 2024, the company’s net profit margin reached 89%. According to YouControl, the revenue of MTPK LLC for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to UAH 517 million, which is 88% more than in the same period in 2023.

The AMCU permission opens the way for Kyivstar to further strengthen its position in the market of digital services in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors, while the final consequences of the deal for competition will become apparent after its actual implementation.