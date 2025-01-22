Kyivstar installed 197 thousand batteries and 2,700 generators for base stations during last year

Kyivstar continues to actively develop the infrastructure for the stable operation of its telecommunications network, despite the energy crises. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the operator has installed more than 197 thousand batteries and 2,700 generators, ensuring the possibility of communication even in the absence of power at base stations.

The company has allocated more than 2.3 billion hryvnias to support energy independence. These investments are aimed at backup power supply for more than 65 thousand base stations, which during this time have worked almost 4 million hours on backup power, requiring more than 3 million liters of fuel.

For home Internet, Kyivstar has already equipped 50 thousand apartment buildings with uninterruptible power supplies, which allows users to stay connected even during long power outages. In addition, the company has begun introducing new iron-phosphate batteries that provide up to 10 hours of autonomous operation. By the end of 2025, another 85,000 such devices are planned to be replaced.

At the same time, Kyivstar is investing 1 billion hryvnia in the deployment of fiber-optic GPON technology. This step will significantly improve the quality of services provided, confirming the company’s desire to provide stable connectivity to millions of Ukrainians even in the most difficult conditions.