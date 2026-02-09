Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st  

Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st09.02.26
Kyivstar has planned a new wave of price increases: starting March 1, the cost of seven plans will increase, but in exchange, the operator is offering additional gigabytes of roaming data.
Which Kyivstar plans will see price increases?
According to information from the Ukrainian telecom community MZU (Mobile Communications of Ukraine), seven archived Kyivstar plans will see price increases starting March 1.
- Delicious
- Kyivstar Comfort 2018
- LOVE UA Basic
- LOVE UA Freedom/Freedom 2022
- Unlimited Social Networks
- Unlimited Lite
- YOUR Favorite
The price will increase by approximately 50-90 UAH, but the number of gigabytes in roaming data will be increased as part of the Roam Like At Home service. Kyivstar has not issued a public press release about the tariff changes, but all subscribers should receive details via SMS starting next week.
Kyivstar previously introduced a new line of mobile tariffs (only the “All Together” packages and a minimum price of UAH 370), revised its home internet tariffs, and updated the validity terms of its mobile phone numbers: the same year, but for the last 90 days, calls are limited to service numbers only.
As a reminder, Vodafone previously introduced its own price changes for the Flexx GO and Flexx TOP tariffs (+50–100 UAH), while lifecell introduced limits on incoming calls for unpaid plans.
