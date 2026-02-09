 

Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st

09.02.26

kyivstar logo

 

Kyivstar has planned a new wave of price increases: starting March 1, the cost of seven plans will increase, but in exchange, the operator is offering additional gigabytes of roaming data.

 

Which Kyivstar plans will see price increases?

 

According to information from the Ukrainian telecom community MZU (Mobile Communications of Ukraine), seven archived Kyivstar plans will see price increases starting March 1.

 

  • Delicious
  • Kyivstar Comfort 2018
  • LOVE UA Basic
  • LOVE UA Freedom/Freedom 2022
  • Unlimited Social Networks
  • Unlimited Lite
  • YOUR Favorite

 

The price will increase by approximately 50-90 UAH, but the number of gigabytes in roaming data will be increased as part of the Roam Like At Home service. Kyivstar has not issued a public press release about the tariff changes, but all subscribers should receive details via SMS starting next week.

 

Kyivstar previously introduced a new line of mobile tariffs (only the “All Together” packages and a minimum price of UAH 370), revised its home internet tariffs, and updated the validity terms of its mobile phone numbers: the same year, but for the last 90 days, calls are limited to service numbers only.

 

As a reminder, Vodafone previously introduced its own price changes for the Flexx GO and Flexx TOP tariffs (+50–100 UAH), while lifecell introduced limits on incoming calls for unpaid plans.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
505
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
36
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
09.02.26 | 10.01
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st  
kyivstar logo

Kyivstar has planned a new wave of price increases: starting March 1, the cost of seven plans will increase, but in exchange, the operator is offering additional gigabytes of roaming data.

08.02.26 | 17.08
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles    
tesla model 3

China is introducing a new safety standard for cars that bans hidden door handles. The standard will come into effect on January 1, 2027.