Kyivstar and Starlink will provide satellite communications in Ukraine

Mobile operator Kyivstar and its parent company VEON have announced a partnership with Starlink to introduce Direct to Cell satellite communication in Ukraine.

Ukraine will be one of the first countries to launch this service. The introduction of SMS and OTT messaging is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by voice and data.

The agreement will help expand coverage in remote areas and improve communication stability during power outages.

Direct to Cell technology uses Starlink satellites with eNodeB modems that operate as cell towers in space. This provides communication even in places where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable.

Kyivstar subscribers will be able to use the service from their LTE smartphones without the need to change their devices or install additional applications.