Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets two new speed records

On a closed test track in Sweden, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut hypercar set two new records in the quarter-mile and half-mile races. The car covered the 804-meter distance in 13.27 seconds, reaching a speed of 360 km/h, which was the best result among production cars. At a distance of 402 meters (quarter mile), the Jesko Absolut showed a time of 8.88 seconds – a record for gasoline cars.

Among the rivals that it managed to overtake are the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. At the same time, in the electric car class, models such as the Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista remain ahead.

The Jesko Absolut is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 with two turbines, which produces up to 1,600 horsepower. According to Koenigsegg’s calculations, the hypercar is capable of reaching a top speed of 531 km/h, but it has not yet been possible to achieve such values ​​in practice – the lack of a suitable track prevents this.

Unlike the original Jesko, the Absolut version is optimized exclusively for high speed. The car lacks a traditional wing – it has been replaced by stabilizing fins, and the redesigned body aerodynamics help reduce drag at maximum speeds.

Against the backdrop of a gradual withdrawal from the market of gasoline hypercars, Koenigsegg remains one of the few companies that continues to develop the segment with an eye on maximum performance. Rimac, owned by Rimac, Bugatti remains perhaps the only serious competitor, while other manufacturers are increasingly relying on electric transmission.