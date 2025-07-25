Kioxia releases record-breaking 246TB SSD25.07.25
Kioxia has announced the LC9 solid-state drive with a capacity of 245.76 TB – today it is the largest SSD in the world. According to the developers, this volume is enough to store up to 12.5 thousand files of 20 GB each – for example, 4K movies.
The drive is aimed at use in data centers, primarily for storing and processing data related to artificial intelligence models and scalable loads (hyperscale). In one NAND chip, 8 TB of memory was placed – this is a record density at the moment. In total, the E3.L format case holds 32 such chips, as well as a controller of its own design (its name is not disclosed).
Kioxia LC9 is built on BiCS8 2Tb 3D QLC NAND chips. The sequential read speed reaches 12 GB/s, the write speed is up to 3 GB/s. The random operation performance is up to 1.3 million IOPS for reading and up to 50 thousand IOPS for writing.
The write resource is 0.3 full overwrites per day (approximately 74 TB per day). For corporate systems, this is relatively small, but considering the total volume, the figure is acceptable.
Among the built-in security features are kernel-level recovery, error correction, power failure protection, AES-256 hardware encryption, CNSA 2.0 firmware digital signature, and support for post-quantum cryptographic algorithms.
The drive will be available in several form factors:
- 2.5-inch U.2 – up to 122.88 TB,
- E3.S – up to 122.88 TB,
- E3.L – up to 245.76 TB.
The LC9 series is being tested by the company’s partners. A public presentation is expected in August 2025 at the Future of Memory and Storage conference. Pricing has not yet been announced and will likely be available only to corporate customers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA Blackwell – architecture with new capabilities for AI and content creation
NVIDIA technologies that were previously only available to owners of professional graphics cards are now open to ordinary users. Let’s talk about the capabilities of the Blackwell architecture in the field of artificial intelligence and content creation.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Kioxia releases record-breaking 246TB SSD memory drive SSD
Kioxia announces 245.76TB LC9 solid-state drive – the world’s largest SSD
Battlefield 6 – first trailer and multiplayer details released games video
Electronic Arts has released the debut trailer for Battlefield 6. This time, the enemy will be the private military company Pax Armata, which is openly at war with NATO
Kioxia releases record-breaking 246TB SSD
Battlefield 6 – first trailer and multiplayer details released
Epson celebrates 20 years of work in Ukraine
Razer releases a set of gaming peripherals for Pokemon fans
Meta will close WhatsApp application for Windows
NVIDIA Introduces OpenReasoning-Nemotron Local AI Models for Logic, Math, and Programming Tasks
LG has updated its line of ultra-thin Gram laptops
ChatGPT Agent will be able to control the computer
AI services on Samsung Galaxy S25 are used by over 70%
AMD Threadripper PRO 9995 WX – 96-core processor for $11,700