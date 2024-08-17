Kioxia connected the SSD with an optical connection and transfer data at the light speed17.08.24
Kioxia (formerly Toshiba), a leading manufacturer of solid-state drives (SSDs), has announced drives with an optical interface designed for next-generation green data centers. The technology replaces traditional electrical signals and copper wires with laser and optical cables, which allows storage devices to be placed at a distance of up to 40 meters from servers.
The advantage of optical technology is to optimize the energy consumption of data centers due to the increased distance between computing systems that generate a lot of heat and storage that requires minimal cooling. The use of smaller connectors and resistance to electromagnetic interference also contribute to compactness and reduced cable shielding costs.
The technology improves modularity, allowing data centers to expand memory without increasing latency. Future generations of PCIe are also expected to switch to optical interfaces for SSDs, which will provide faster and more reliable data transfer.
Not only Kioxia works in this direction. Intel is developing optical chips capable of providing 4 Tbit/s connections between CPUs and GPUs. TSMC, in turn, presented a compact universal photonic engine (CPOUPE), which provides an optical connection at the motherboard level at a speed of up to 6.4 Tbit/s. These developments are aimed at meeting the needs for computing power and reducing energy consumption in the context of the growing use of artificial intelligence and data centers.
Before
Kioxia (formerly Toshiba Memory) announced Expanding presence in the consumer solid state drive market by increasing product supply following the launch of a new brand based on combined manufacturing facilities.
The new brand will be launched following the internal integration of Kioxia’s SSD production capacity, including the capacity of OCZ Storage Solutions acquired in 2013. Kioxia plans to add SSD manufacturing capacity to them, which it will acquire from Lite-On Technology.
The deal for the purchase of Lite-On’s assets may include the transfer to Kioxia of the production of Plextor series drives, which will also be integrated into the Japanese company’s new solid-state drive division.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
We had the opportunity to compare the cameras of the two latest Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphones. In this material, we will talk about the differences between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra modules and see how they take photos and videos
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
Kioxia connected the SSD with an optical connection and transfer data at the light speeddata center memory drive research SSD Toshiba
Kioxia (formerly Toshiba), a leading solid-state drive (SSD) manufacturer, has announced optical interface drives designed for the next generation of green data centers
All Russian software has been completely banned in Ukraineevents in Ukraine law war
The adoption of this law is aimed at strengthening the cyber protection of information and communication systems of Ukraine in the conditions of existing and potential threats to national security, especially in the context of military aggression by Russia.