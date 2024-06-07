Jon Peddie Research: PC processor shipments increased by 15 million units compared to the 1st quarter year earlier

Analyst firm Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has published new data on the supply of central processing units (CPUs) and graphics cores (GPUs) for personal computers for the first quarter of 2024.

According to experts’ estimates, CPU shipments increased by a third compared to the same period last year – 62 million versus 47 million units. The largest growth was recorded in the mobile segment. As a result, the supply ratio of processors for desktops and laptops was 27% versus 73%, respectively.

Shipments of PC graphics cores, including both discrete GPUs and integrated graphics units (iGPUs), reached 70 million units, up about 28% from last year. Most modern Intel and AMD processors have built-in graphics units, which was also taken into account in this data.

Лідером з постачання GPU та iGPU для ПК залишається корпорація Intel з часткою ринку в 66%. NVIDIA займає друге місце з показником 18%, а AMD на третьому місці з часткою 16%.

