John Deere introduces new robotic lawnmower with up to 10 hours of autonomy

John Deere has introduced an electric robotic lawnmower equipped with a 21.4 kWh battery, comparable to the first-generation Nissan Leaf battery (24 kWh). The charge is enough for 10 hours of autonomous operation without the need for recharging.

The device uses four pairs of stereo cameras that provide a 360-degree view, which allows the lawnmower to navigate the terrain and perform tasks completely autonomously.

The electric drive has a number of advantages over gasoline counterparts:

Quiet operation, thanks to which you can start mowing lawns early in the morning without disturbing the silence.

Environmentally friendly, eliminating harmful emissions.

John Deere positions this robotic equipment as a solution for landscape companies suffering from a shortage of qualified employees. According to the company, 84% of landscape business owners report staffing difficulties, and autonomous robots can significantly facilitate their work.

At the moment, John Deere has not disclosed the cost or timing of the start of mass production of this device. However, it is clear that such autonomous machines could become the standard for landscape design in the coming years.