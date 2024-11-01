It will be possible to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac as early as 202501.11.24
With the new Apple processors, the gaming capabilities of Mac OS computers are better. Moreover, Cyberpunk 2077 game and Phantom Liberty app will be released for Mac in the Ultimate Edition in early 2025. This version will offer gamers access to advanced features including path tracing, frame generation and built-in surround sound.
The Ultimate Edition will only be compatible with Apple silicon-based Macs and will be available for purchase from the Mac App Store, GOG, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Players who have already purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam will be able to download the Mac version at no additional cost. Additional details, including the exact release date, the developers plan to announce early next year.
Formerly CD Projekt RED released patch 2.13 for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, which added support for AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology with frame generation. The technology is designed to improve game performance and is available for both Radeon and NVIDIA graphics cards.
The developers recommend using FSR 3 at a frame rate of at least 60 fps to avoid artifacts and smoothness issues. It is also recommended to play on monitors with a refresh rate of at least 120 Hz for the best experience.
In addition, patch 2.13 adds support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3, as well as the ability to simultaneously use DLAA and DLSS modes to improve graphics quality and performance. The update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. The patch is now available for download.
