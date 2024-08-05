Intel will continue to experience losses. Shares down 20%, company lays off more than 15,000 workers05.08.24
Hard times have come again for Intel. The chipmaker reported a loss of $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up from a loss of $437 million in the previous quarter. To deal with this predicament, Intel management is launching a massive restructuring and cost-cutting campaign. The new plan calls for savings of $10 billion by 2025.
As part of this plan, the company announced the reduction of more than 15 thousand employees, which will amount to more than 15% of the total number of employees. Intel currently employs more than 125,000 people, and layoffs could affect up to 19,000 of them. After the announcement of these measures, the company’s shares fell in price by 20%.
In addition, Intel intends to reduce research and development costs annually until 2026, which will reduce capital expenditures by more than 20% already this year. The company also plans to restructure to terminate non-essential projects and review all active initiatives and equipment to ensure cost rationality.
Despite the challenges, Intel’s second-quarter revenue was $12.8 billion, down just 1% year-over-year. At the same time, the company’s products remain profitable, especially in the segment of processors for PCs and servers. However, almost all of the losses came from Foundry’s chip business. Intel is investing heavily in new factories and EUV lithography, leading to an operating loss of $7 billion in 2023 and another $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
While the company expects to receive up to $8.5 billion in funding from the US government under the CHIPS Act, that doesn’t completely solve the problem. In the past two years, Intel has balanced between profitable and loss-making activities, achieving a cumulative positive result of $1.1 billion from the second quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2024. However, recent losses of $1.6 billion negated this effect.
Before
According to the financial report of the company Intel for the 2nd quarter of 2023, it received a profit of $12.9 billion for April-June, while the net profit was one and a half billion dollars.
Intel ended the first quarter of this year with a net loss of $2.8 billion, the worst result in the history of the company.
In the second quarter, the Client Computing Group department, which is responsible for processors and logic sets for personal computers, brought the chipmaker $6.8 billion (-12% compared to 2022), the Data Center and AI Group department – $4 billion (- 15%). , and the Network & Edge Group reported $1.4 billion (-38%) in revenue.
Meanwhile, subsidiary Mobileye brought in $454 million (-1%) for the corporation, while Intel’s semiconductor contract manufacturing business Foundry Services ended the quarter with $232 million in revenue (+307%).
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G309 mouse and Logitech G515 TKL keyboard review: the grown-up way
The Logitech G309 gaming mouse and the Logitech G515 TKL keyboard were announced quite recently. Each is interesting in its own way and has interesting additional settings. Let’s figure out what the devices can offer
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Intel will continue to experience losses. Shares down 20%, company lays off more than 15,000 workersbusiness financials Intel
In addition, Intel intends to reduce research and development costs annually through 2026, which will reduce capital expenditures by more than 20%.
WiFi 7 – advantages and capabilities of the new standarddevelopment Wi-Fi
The key difference between Wi-Fi 7 and the previous ones is the ability to natively combine bands. On its basis, the frequencies of 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz merge together, which makes the use of a wireless network, firstly, faster, and secondly, absolutely seamless.