Intel Raptor Lake processors were supplemented with 9 chips for embedded PC systems24.07.24
Intel presented nine new processors of the Raptor Lake family in the LGA1700 design. The specifications of these new products are published on the official website of the company, their main feature is the absence of energy-efficient Gracemont cores, which is marked with the suffix “E”.
Intel Core processors of the 14th generation are designed for use in various embedded systems. Architecturally, they are similar to the previously released Raptor Lake S Refresh CPUs, but do not have E-cores. For example, the top processor Core i9-14901KE has an 8-core/16-thread configuration.
In the Intel laboratories, work continues on the family of Bartlett Lake-S chips, which will also be made in the LGA1700 design and equipped with exceptionally productive P-cores. The flagship models of this line will have a 12-core/24-thread configuration. These processors are expected to go on sale in the third quarter of 2025.
