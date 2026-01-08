Intel Core Ultra 300 – new processors have up to 77% gaming performance boost    

Intel Core Ultra 300 – new processors have up to 77% gaming performance boost08.01.26
At CES 2026, Intel officially introduced the Core Ultra Series 3 processors, also known under the code name Panther Lake. According to the manufacturer, this is the first platform for AI-PCs, created using the Intel 18A process technology. The development and production of the chips were carried out directly in the United States.
Intel sees the Core Ultra Series 3 as a broad mobile line. According to the company, its partners are preparing more than 200 laptop models based on the new processors. At the same time, the chips themselves have already been tested and certified for use in embedded systems and scenarios for local data processing. This includes applications in robotics, smart city infrastructure, automated systems and medical equipment, where support for extended temperature regimes and 24×7 operation is important.
According to Jim Johnson, Intel vice president and head of the Client Computing Group, when developing the Core Ultra Series 3, the main emphasis was placed on improving energy efficiency, increasing the computing power of the central cores, increasing the capabilities of the integrated graphics, developing blocks for artificial intelligence tasks, and maintaining full compatibility with existing x86-.
Intel Core Ultra X9 and X7
In the upper segment of the line, Intel is launching Core Ultra X9 and X7 class processors. These solutions combine integrated Intel Arc graphics on the Xe3 architecture with an expanded configuration of computing and AI blocks. Depending on the model, the chips can be equipped with up to 16 CPU cores, up to 12 Xe graphics cores, and a neural processor with a performance of up to 50 TOPS. Intel is targeting these processors at gaming laptops, content creation, and heavy multitasking in mobile systems.
For its flagship Core Ultra X9 388H processor, the company claims a significant increase over the previous generation of Lunar Lake. This includes a significant increase in multi-threaded performance when comparing power consumption, a noticeable increase in gaming performance, and a long battery life, which, according to Intel, reaches up to 27 hours in the reference configuration of a Lenovo laptop.
Names of new Intel processors
Along with the announcement of the new chips, Intel announced an update to its processor naming scheme. The Core Ultra brand is retained as a designation for the premium segment, while Intel Core models based on the same architecture will be used in more affordable laptops. A clear division is made between the X-series and models without this index, as well as between solutions with and without the suffix H. H-series processors are designed for higher thermal packages and can operate at power consumption levels of up to 65 and even 80 W, while other versions are limited to 55 W.
Intel pays special attention to the capabilities of Panther Lake in local data processing and artificial intelligence tasks. According to the company’s internal measurements, the new processors demonstrate a noticeable increase in performance compared to the NVIDIA Jetson Orin AGX 64GB platform. In particular, a higher speed of large language models with a first-token delay, better efficiency per watt and dollar in video analytics tasks, as well as a significantly higher throughput in tests of vision language action models are noted.
As for the release dates, pre-orders for the first consumer laptops with Core Ultra Series 3 processors will begin on January 6, 2026. Full global sales are scheduled for January 27, 2026, with new laptop models arriving in the first half of the year. Panther Lake-based local computing systems are expected in the second quarter of 2026.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Intel Core Ultra 300 – new processors have up to 77% gaming performance boost CES Intel processor world events
At CES 2026, Intel officially introduced the Core Ultra Series 3 processors, also known by the code name Panther Lake.
Samsung OLED S95H – 48” gaming monitor with 165 Hz screen and the brightest backlight monitor Samsung
Samsung OLED S95H occupies an intermediate niche between large computer monitors and compact TVs.
Samsung OLED S95H – 48” gaming monitor with 165 Hz screen and the brightest backlight
Notifications about the summons will be sent to Diya app
Intel is losing. AMD is already in 45% of PCs on Steam
MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Lightning Z – the most powerful graphic card in the series
Acer laptops at CES 2026: new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Copilot+
Electric car sales are falling – by 30% in the US
MSI announces two QD-OLED gaming monitors with five-layer panels
Fender Mix – the first wireless headphones from the legendary brand
You can no longer activate Windows online via phone
Samsung Galaxy S26 will cost the same as the Galaxy S25. Company will fix the price
MediaTek Dimensity 7100 – 8-core CPU with 200MP camera support