Insta360 X4 Air – more affordable 8K-camera 360 with flagship features

Insta360, which recently attracted attention with its unusual employee perks, has unveiled its new X4 Air camera—the most compact and affordable model in its lineup, supporting 8K 360° video. Positioned as the “little sister” to the flagship X5, the device is aimed at travel bloggers, athletes, and users who want to create stunning content without complex settings and bulky accessories.

Design and Construction

The Insta360 X4 Air weighs just 165 grams—lighter than most modern smartphones and 38 grams lighter than the previous X4 model. Its compact, matte-finished body measures 46 x 113.8 x 37 mm, making it easy to transport—it fits easily into a pocket or small case.

The X4 Air is waterproof to 15 meters without the need for an additional protective housing. The design supports interchangeable lenses, allowing the camera to be adapted to a variety of shooting scenarios, from travel to extreme sports.

Technical Specifications

The model features two 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensors with a resolution of 29 MP and lenses with an f/1.95 aperture. The camera records 8K video at 30 fps, and also supports 6K at 24 fps and 4K at up to 50 fps. A single-lens mode, 1080p at up to 120 fps, is available, perfect for dynamic scenes, wet conditions, or sports.

Features

Despite its lower price, the X4 Air 360 camera retains most of the features found in flagship models. These include FlowState stabilization, which compensates for shake even while moving, and 360° Horizon Lock, which maintains a level horizon regardless of the camera’s position.

The device also supports Active HDR, InstaFrame, timelapse, loop recording, and Road Mode for capturing video while traveling.

When paired with the Insta360 mobile app, users can quickly frame, edit, and export videos. The app features 360° tools for automatic correction, stabilization, and editing, greatly simplifying content creation.

Battery and Battery Life

The camera is equipped with a removable 2010 mAh battery, which lasts for approximately 88 minutes of 8K recording or up to 100 minutes of 6K recording. Charging to 80% takes approximately 36 minutes, and a full charge takes approximately 57 minutes.

Price and Package Contents

The Insta360 X4 Air is now available in Graphite Black and Arctic White.

The Starter Bundle, which includes the camera, battery, and basic accessories, costs $399.99.

The Starter Bundle, which costs $439.99, also includes a 114-cm “invisible” selfie stick, a protective lens cap, and a spare battery.

At launch, all buyers are offered a free one-year Insta360 Plus subscription, which provides access to cloud storage and premium video editing features.

The launch of the X4 Air demonstrates Insta360’s commitment to expanding its product line, making professional 8K filming more accessible to a wider audience.