Insta360 Mic Air – wireless microphone weighing less than 8g03.07.25
Insta360, known for its Ace Pro series of action cameras, has released the Mic Air, one of the lightest wireless microphones on the market. The Insta360 Mic Air weighs just 7.9 grams, making it lighter than its competitors: the DJI Mic Mini (10 g), the Shure MoveMic (8.2 g), and the Rode Wireless GO II (30 g).
Main features:
- Convenient attachment: clip, magnet or neck strap
- Special physical buttons: noise cancellation, record/stop, quick microphone mute
- Battery life: up to 10 hours with USB-C receiver, 7.5 hours when connected via Bluetooth
- Communication range: up to 300 meters with receiver and up to 50 meters via Bluetooth
- Compatibility: smartphones, stabilizers, as well as the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 and X5 8K cameras
The Insta360 Mic Air is now available for purchase: separately for $49, or bundled with a USB-C receiver for $69. An additional adapter is required to connect to an iPhone with a Lightning connector.
Insta360 Mic Air – wireless microphone weighing less than 8g
