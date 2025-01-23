Insta360 Flow 2 Pro stabilizer controlled by artificial intelligence23.01.25
Insta360 has announced a new smartphone stabilizer – Insta360 Flow 2 Pro. The stabilizer is designed primarily for iPhone users, but it also supports Android devices.
One of the main features of the Flow 2 Pro is integration with Apple DockKit, which provides smooth tracking of objects both in the built-in iPhone camera and in third-party applications such as BlackMagic and more than 200 others. The stabilizer is equipped with innovative Deep Track 4.0 tracking technology, which allows you to not only track a single object, but also simultaneously. This feature actively uses artificial intelligence to keep a group of people in the frame during various activities.
Another important element is the Active Zoom Tracking function, which allows you to make a 15x zoom when tracking moving objects. The stabilizer also supports Pro Framing Grid, which allows you to use the golden ratio for more harmonious and aesthetic shots.
In addition, the Flow 2 Pro has received an improved design with a stronger tripod and a free tilt function. The device also supports 360 ° infinite panoramic tracking, which allows you to stably track objects as they move. The kit includes a built-in mirror for convenient use of the rear camera of a smartphone and a teleprompter function.
The Flow 2 Pro is compatible with Dolby Vision and Apple ProRes technologies, which expands the possibilities for high-quality shooting. The device can be controlled not only via a smartphone, but also using Apple Watch. The price of the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro starts at $ 159 for the standard version and $ 194 for a kit protected from moisture.
