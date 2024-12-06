Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements revealed06.12.24
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, an action-adventure game developed by MachineGames, is set to release next week. Expectations are high for the game, given the studio’s successful projects such as the modern Wolfenstein games.
The technical side of the game demonstrates an ambitious approach to visual performance, which is reflected in the system requirements. Even for the minimum settings, significant computing power is required. To run the game, you will need an RTX 2060 Super graphics card, an Intel Core i7-10700K processor, 16 GB of RAM and 120 GB of free space on an SSD. These parameters provide only basic graphics quality, and higher settings require even more powerful hardware.
The game promises to take players on an eventful adventure with detailed worlds, but the requirements emphasize the need for modern gaming equipment to fully enjoy this project.
System Requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Minimum (Low Settings, 1080p at 60 fps)
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10;
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600;
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 (8GB) or Intel Arc A580;
- RAM: 16GB;
- SSD Space: 120GB.
Recommended (High settings, 1440p at 60 fps)
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10;
- Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700;
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT (12 GB);
- RAM: 32 GB;
- SSD space: 120 GB.
Ultra settings (4K at 60 fps)
- operating system: 64-bit Windows 10;
- processor: Intel Core i9-13900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X;
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (20 GB);
- RAM: 32 GB;
- SSD space: 120 GB.
And here are the requirements with full ray tracing (the configurations that work in conjunction with DLSS 3 and frame generation technologies are described below, without them the performance will be much lower)
Minimal (low settings, 1080p upscaled at 60 fps)
- operating system: 64-bit Windows 10;
- processor: i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600;
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB);
- RAM: 16 GB;
- SSD space: 120 GB.
Recommended (High settings, 1440p upscaled at 60 fps)
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10;
- Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700;
- Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB);
- RAM: 32 GB;
- SSD space: 120 GB.
Ultra settings (4K with upscaling at 60 fps)
- operating system: 64-bit Windows 10;
- processor: i7-13900K and Ryzen 7 7900X (please note! the developer made a mistake and indicated non-existent processors, most likely they meant Intel Core i9-13900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X) li>
- video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24 GB);
- RAM: 32 GB;
- SSD space: 120 GB.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
LG UltraFine 27US550-W Monitor with Super Resolution+ Technology Covers 90% DCI-P3 LG monitor
The price of the LG UltraFine 27US550-W monitor is about $340, and the monitor is already available for purchase on the company’s official website.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements revealed games hardware
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, an action-adventure game developed by MachineGames, is set for release next week. Expectations for the game are high given the studio’s successful projects, such as the modern Wolfenstein installments.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements revealed
Google Maps will show events from Waze
Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed
Intelligent NPCs will return to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl later
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 are the most popular graphics cards among Steam users
Redmi Watch 5 with 24-day battery life and Buds 6 Pro headphones with LHDC Lossless codec support introduced
The Realme V60 smartphone has IP69 protection and 45W fast charging
GTA Online get new major Agents of Sabotage update with iconic Darnell Bros. garment factory
AOC CU34G10XP curved gaming monitor supports 180Hz refresh rate
Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year
Pat Gelsinger steps down as Intel CEO after stock plunge
Samsung One UI 7 will get rid of the Edge sidebar