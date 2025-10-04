In the USA, biorobots were created from human cells04.10.25
American scientists from Carnegie Mellon University have presented a new achievement at the junction of biology and robotics – controlled biorobots created from human lung cells. These microscopic structures are called AggreBots and in the future will be able to move inside the body, performing therapeutic or even surgical tasks.
How it works
Traditionally, biorobots were created on the basis of muscle fibers, which allowed them to contract and relax, imitating the work of real muscles. But researchers have proposed a different approach – to use cilia (“cilia”): tiny hair-like structures that help living organisms move fluids or provide movement of microorganisms, such as ciliates.
In Professor Ren’s lab, scientists have learned to assemble biorobots from tissue spheroids (miniature structures made from lung stem cells). By combining them into different shapes and adding genetically modified “non-functional” elements, the researchers were able to precisely control the number and location of cilia-propellers, thereby controlling the movement of the biorobot.
Why is this needed
- Future medicine: AggreBots could be used to deliver drugs, clear airways or perform targeted surgical procedures.
- Personalized therapy: Since biorobots can be created from the patient’s own cells, the risk of immune rejection will be minimal.
- Disease research: The new technology could help in the study of diseases such as cystic fibrosis or ciliary dyskinesia.
Advantages of such biorobots
- Completely biological in origin — AggreBots are biodegradable and compatible with the human body.
- Modular assembly makes it possible to “customize” robots for different tasks.
- A precedent has been created for controlled biohybrid systems that can work in a living organism.
Scientists emphasize that this is only the first step, but it opens up new horizons for biorobotics.
