In “Reserve+” there is an opportunity to apply for postponement of mobilization online

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the function of issuing a postponement of mobilization through the “Reserve+” application, which allows you to avoid visiting TCCs and queues. Online deferrals can be obtained by people with disabilities with a current pension certificate, students, postgraduates and doctoral students who are continuing their education in a sequential program. In the future, there are plans to add an option for parents with three or more minor children.

To apply for a postponement, you need to log in to “Reserve+” and send a request through the menu. The system automatically checks the right to postponement and displays the status in the electronic military document. People with disabilities can get a deferment for a year or until the end of the pension certificate, and students and postgraduates – until the end of martial law and mobilization.

To use the function, you need to update the “Reserve+” program in the AppStore or PlayMarket. Current postponements are valid until November 9, and new ones can be issued from November 10.