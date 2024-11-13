In “Reserve+” there is an opportunity to apply for postponement of mobilization online13.11.24
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the function of issuing a postponement of mobilization through the “Reserve+” application, which allows you to avoid visiting TCCs and queues. Online deferrals can be obtained by people with disabilities with a current pension certificate, students, postgraduates and doctoral students who are continuing their education in a sequential program. In the future, there are plans to add an option for parents with three or more minor children.
To apply for a postponement, you need to log in to “Reserve+” and send a request through the menu. The system automatically checks the right to postponement and displays the status in the electronic military document. People with disabilities can get a deferment for a year or until the end of the pension certificate, and students and postgraduates – until the end of martial law and mobilization.
To use the function, you need to update the “Reserve+” program in the AppStore or PlayMarket. Current postponements are valid until November 9, and new ones can be issued from November 10.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
In “Reserve+” there is an opportunity to apply for postponement of mobilization onlineapplications events in Ukraine war
To use the function, you need to update the “Reserve+” program in the AppStore or PlayMarket. Current postponements are valid until November 9, and new ones can be issued from November 10.
Google Vids is a new application for creating videos with the help of AIapplications artificial intelligence Google video
Google has unveiled a new video creation app called Google Vids that uses artificial intelligence to simplify the content creation process