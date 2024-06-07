In Google Keep for Android, you will be able to change the size of note windows07.06.24
Popular note-taking app Google Keep is getting ready for a major update on the Android platform. In the new beta version, according to AssembleDebug, it is possible to change the size of windows, which can facilitate the work of users.
The feature will allow you to adjust the size of application windows similarly to how it is implemented in web versions of e-mail, such as Gmail and Outlook. The window resizing feature will be available on devices with high pixel density (over 600 ppi).
The update is currently only available in beta, but it is expected to be widely distributed soon.
