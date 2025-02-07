In 2025, $2.7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen

26.12.25

cryptocurrency крипто валюта

 

In 2025, cybercriminals stole a total of about $2.7 billion in cryptocurrencies, a record high for the entire period of observation. These data, cited by TechCrunch, are based on reports from companies that monitor blockchain transactions. For comparison, in 2024, the amount of stolen digital assets was estimated at $2.2 billion, and in 2023 – about $2 billion.

 

The largest cryptocurrency theft

 

The most high-profile incident of the year and at the same time a new anti-record was the theft of about $1.4 billion in cryptocurrency from the Bybit exchange. Analytical blockchain companies, together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States, blamed this attack on a group of hackers from North Korea. According to experts, they remain one of the most active participants in attacks on crypto exchanges, web3 platforms, and decentralized finance services.

 

The first cryptocurrency thefts in 2025

 

Earlier this year, information appeared that North Korean hackers stole a total of more than $2 billion in cryptocurrency in 2025. According to the results of the investigation, the funds received are used to finance Pyongyang’s nuclear program. In general, according to experts, since 2016, the volume of digital assets stolen by groups associated with the DPRK has exceeded $6 billion.

 

In addition to the attack on Bybit, a number of other major incidents occurred in 2025. In particular, as a result of hacking the decentralized exchange Cetus, attackers withdrew assets worth $223 million. An attack on the Balancer protocol on the Ethereum network was also recorded, which led to losses of another $128 million. A separate high-profile case was the hacking of the Phemex crypto exchange, from which hackers managed to withdraw about $73 million.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
252
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
9
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
26.12.25 | 13.04
In 2025, $2.7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen
cryptocurrency крипто валюта

The most high-profile incident of the year and at the same time a new record was the theft of cryptocurrency worth about $1.4 billion from the Bybit exchange.

26.12.25 | 11.50
Xiaomi 17 Ultra photo flagship gets rotating camera bezel and Leica version   
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition

Xiaomi has launched its flagship smartphone, the 17 Ultra. Along with the base version, the company has also introduced a separate Leica Edition variant, which comes with a number of exclusive hardware and software features.