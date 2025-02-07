In 2025, $2.7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen

In 2025, cybercriminals stole a total of about $2.7 billion in cryptocurrencies, a record high for the entire period of observation. These data, cited by TechCrunch, are based on reports from companies that monitor blockchain transactions. For comparison, in 2024, the amount of stolen digital assets was estimated at $2.2 billion, and in 2023 – about $2 billion.

The largest cryptocurrency theft

The most high-profile incident of the year and at the same time a new anti-record was the theft of about $1.4 billion in cryptocurrency from the Bybit exchange. Analytical blockchain companies, together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States, blamed this attack on a group of hackers from North Korea. According to experts, they remain one of the most active participants in attacks on crypto exchanges, web3 platforms, and decentralized finance services.

The first cryptocurrency thefts in 2025

Earlier this year, information appeared that North Korean hackers stole a total of more than $2 billion in cryptocurrency in 2025. According to the results of the investigation, the funds received are used to finance Pyongyang’s nuclear program. In general, according to experts, since 2016, the volume of digital assets stolen by groups associated with the DPRK has exceeded $6 billion.

In addition to the attack on Bybit, a number of other major incidents occurred in 2025. In particular, as a result of hacking the decentralized exchange Cetus, attackers withdrew assets worth $223 million. An attack on the Balancer protocol on the Ethereum network was also recorded, which led to losses of another $128 million. A separate high-profile case was the hacking of the Phemex crypto exchange, from which hackers managed to withdraw about $73 million.