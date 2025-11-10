IKEA releas new smart home devices with Apple standard support10.11.25
IKEA has introduced a new generation of smart home devices that now support the universal Matter standard. This solution should simplify the setup, connection and management of the “smart home” ecosystem.
According to product developer Stepan Begić, the company sought to make the use of new gadgets as simple as possible: from the first setup to daily operation.
Among the new products are 11 models of KAJPLATS smart lamps of various shapes and sizes, as well as 5 new sensors, including MYGGSPRAY motion sensors (for indoors and outdoors) and MYGGBETT, which notify when doors or windows are opened.
The company also introduced TIMMERFLOTTE devices for temperature and humidity control, ALPSTUGA for checking air quality and KLIPPBOK, which detects water leaks. In addition, the GRILLPLAST smart socket, remote control and the BILRESA series, which includes options with traditional control and a scroll wheel, have joined the ecosystem.
Support for Matter will allow new devices to easily integrate with other systems, including Apple’s solutions, which, according to insiders, is preparing its own compatible home hub.
