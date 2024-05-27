IGN Entertainment bought several gaming media, including Eurogamer, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun

There is a big event in the world of games journalism that could lead to major changes in this market. IGN Entertainment, part of the American media holding company Ziff Davis, has acquired a number of leading gaming publications and sites previously owned by the British media company Gamer Network.

Under IGN Entertainment’s control are now such resources as GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer (including six local versions), Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247 and Dicebreaker. In addition, IGN became the owner of Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry and Hookshot, which operates Nintendolife, PushSquare, PureXbox and Time Extension. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

Prior to this acquisition, IGN was already a leader in gaming media with a wide audience reach. Now it will also control a number of large sites that used to be competitors. This formation of the largest media empire in the gaming industry will ensure maximum coverage of the English-speaking audience and allow advertisers and large gaming industry companies to dictate their terms.

This event resembles the strategy of large game companies, which have been actively buying up game studios in recent years. In particular, we can mention the takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft or the “bubble” of the Embracer Group. Such takeovers often led to optimizations and layoffs. According to rumors, a similar restructuring with a reduction in staff is expected in this case as well.