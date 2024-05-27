IGN Entertainment bought several gaming media, including Eurogamer, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun27.05.24
There is a big event in the world of games journalism that could lead to major changes in this market. IGN Entertainment, part of the American media holding company Ziff Davis, has acquired a number of leading gaming publications and sites previously owned by the British media company Gamer Network.
Under IGN Entertainment’s control are now such resources as GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer (including six local versions), Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247 and Dicebreaker. In addition, IGN became the owner of Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry and Hookshot, which operates Nintendolife, PushSquare, PureXbox and Time Extension. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.
Prior to this acquisition, IGN was already a leader in gaming media with a wide audience reach. Now it will also control a number of large sites that used to be competitors. This formation of the largest media empire in the gaming industry will ensure maximum coverage of the English-speaking audience and allow advertisers and large gaming industry companies to dictate their terms.
This event resembles the strategy of large game companies, which have been actively buying up game studios in recent years. In particular, we can mention the takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft or the “bubble” of the Embracer Group. Such takeovers often led to optimizations and layoffs. According to rumors, a similar restructuring with a reduction in staff is expected in this case as well.
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and those working with graphic content. Let’s talk about it in more detail
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
IGN Entertainment bought several gaming media, including Eurogamer, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgunbusiness games internet
IGN Entertainment, part of the American media holding company Ziff Davis, has acquired a number of leading gaming publications and sites previously owned by the British media company Gamer Network
Guinness record: the world’s fastest quadcopter reached a speed of 480,23 km/hdrone
The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed the drone’s achievement as “the fastest speed achieved by a battery-operated remote-controlled quadcopter.”