IFA 2025: new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 gaming laptop with Ryzen 9955HX3D and trio of monitors
Lenovo has introduced a new Legion Pro 7 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D Fire Range Zen 5 mobile processor, which has 16 cores and 144 MB of cache, and paired with an NVIDIA RTX 5080 graphics card with a TGP of 175 W.
Games are displayed on a 16-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and a response time of 0.08 ms. Up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a PCIe 5.0 solid-state drive with a capacity of up to 2 TB are available. The Legion Pro 7 is equipped with USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C connectors, HDMI 2.1, a combo audio jack and Ethernet, as well as a four-speaker audio system with Nahimic settings.
The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, has RGB backlighting for each key, a keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting and the ability to replace the caps, as well as a 5 MP webcam. The dimensions of the device are 364.378×275.94×21.9–26.65 mm, weight – 2.72 kg. Sales will start in November at a price of $2399.
New Lenovo Monitors at IFA 2025
In addition, Lenovo is expanding its gaming monitor lineup with three models: the Legion Pro 32UD-10, 27UD-10, and 27Q-10. The 32UD-10 and 27UD-10 models feature PureSight OLED panels with 4K resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, 140 and 166 PPI pixel density respectively, 99% sRGB and 90% DCI 000:1 coverage, and 1000 nits peak brightness.
They feature USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1, as well as a built-in USB hub. The Legion Pro 27Q-10 is based on a PureSight OLED panel with QHD resolution, a 280Hz refresh rate, and a 0.3ms response time; it supports DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, and there’s no USB-C, but there’s a USB hub. The 27Q-10 and 27UD-10 will be available in November for $699 and $999, respectively, while the 32UD-10 will be available in October for $1,099.
