IFA 2024: Acer Swift 16 with touchscreen 3K OLED screen and Intel Lunar Lake processors priced from €1,29906.09.24
At IFA 2024, Acer unveiled the new Swift 16 laptop, the first in the line to feature a 16-inch screen, offering a 3K OLED touch panel and Intel Lunar Lake processors. The model is available in Intel Core Ultra 9 288V configurations, with up to 32 GB of RAM and a 75 Wh battery. Previously, the Swift series only included 14-inch laptops, and the new Swift 16 expands this line, offering a larger display and improved specifications.
The device is powered by Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra processors, ranging from the Core Ultra 5226V to the flagship Core Ultra 9288V. The Intel Arc Xe 2 video card supports graphics tasks. The Swift 16 can be purchased with an optional 3K OLED display or an IPS display with stylus support. The maximum configuration of the laptop includes 32 GB of RAM LPDDR5X-8448 and up to 2 TB SSD PCIe Gen 4 NVMe.
Among additional features, the laptop offers infrared facial recognition compatible with Windows Hello, a user proximity sensor, as well as Intel and Microsoft Pluton security mechanisms. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are supported for wireless connectivity. The Swift 16 is equipped with a wide range of ports, including two USB4 Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 and a combo audio jack.
The model weighs only 1.5 kg and is powered by a 75 Wh battery. The Acer Swift 16 AI SF16-51/T will be available in North America in October starting at US$1,199.99 and in Europe in December starting at €1,299.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The flagship watch Oppo Watch X received the latest technologies and sensors. They do not support hundreds of sports modes and allow you to pay for coffee right during a walk. We will tell you more about the watch in this review
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
IFA 2024: Acer Swift 16 with touchscreen 3K OLED screen and Intel Lunar Lake processors priced from €1,299Acer IFA laptop
At IFA 2024, Acer unveiled the new Swift 16 laptop, the first in the line to feature a 16-inch screen, offering a 3K OLED touch panel and Intel Lunar Lake processors
You can now comment on Instagram StoriesInstagram social media update
Creators of Instagram stories can choose which subscribers can leave comments: everyone or only certain people.