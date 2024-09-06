IFA 2024: Acer Swift 16 with touchscreen 3K OLED screen and Intel Lunar Lake processors priced from €1,299

At IFA 2024, Acer unveiled the new Swift 16 laptop, the first in the line to feature a 16-inch screen, offering a 3K OLED touch panel and Intel Lunar Lake processors. The model is available in Intel Core Ultra 9 288V configurations, with up to 32 GB of RAM and a 75 Wh battery. Previously, the Swift series only included 14-inch laptops, and the new Swift 16 expands this line, offering a larger display and improved specifications.

The device is powered by Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra processors, ranging from the Core Ultra 5226V to the flagship Core Ultra 9288V. The Intel Arc Xe 2 video card supports graphics tasks. The Swift 16 can be purchased with an optional 3K OLED display or an IPS display with stylus support. The maximum configuration of the laptop includes 32 GB of RAM LPDDR5X-8448 and up to 2 TB SSD PCIe Gen 4 NVMe.

Among additional features, the laptop offers infrared facial recognition compatible with Windows Hello, a user proximity sensor, as well as Intel and Microsoft Pluton security mechanisms. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are supported for wireless connectivity. The Swift 16 is equipped with a wide range of ports, including two USB4 Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 and a combo audio jack.

The model weighs only 1.5 kg and is powered by a 75 Wh battery. The Acer Swift 16 AI SF16-51/T will be available in North America in October starting at US$1,199.99 and in Europe in December starting at €1,299.