IFA 2024: Acer Project DualPlay – gaming laptop concept with a controller instead of a touchpad07.09.24
Acer introduced a conceptual gaming laptop called Project DualPlay, aimed at combining computer and mobile games. One of the main features of the device was a huge touch panel that acts as a removable wireless controller. The user can pull out the controller by pressing a dedicated button on the top of the keyboard, which also activates two 5W pop-out speakers that enhance the game’s audio.
The controller can be split into two separate joysticks, allowing a second player to join a multiplayer game. The Project DualPlay system makes it possible to easily switch between a traditional keyboard and a controller, adapting to different genres of games. Dynamic RGB lighting located on the keyboard, screen and trackpad enhances the visual effects. The back panel and joysticks are also decorated with lighting effects, creating an impression of depth and increasing immersion in the gameplay.
Acer Project DualPlay aims to improve the gaming experience by offering flexible control solutions, the ability to play with two players on one device and deeper interaction with the game.
