In 2024, the supply of personal computers will increase by 2.6% compared to the previous year, reaching 398.9 million devices. This is stated in the International Data Corporation (IDC) report. Although sales of traditional PCs are expected to increase, computers with artificial intelligence do not yet bring additional profits.
In particular, the traditional PC market will grow by 2.8%, reaching 261 million devices worldwide, excluding China. At the same time, the largest growth is expected in the tablet market, where shipments will increase by 7.2%, thanks in particular to strong demand in China, in particular due to the activity of Huawei.
Forecasts for 2025 indicate an increase in the PC market — by 4.3% compared to 2024. One of the key factors will be the end of support for Windows 10, which will encourage users to upgrade their devices. It would also give Apple the opportunity to increase its market share from 9.1% in 2024 to 9.7% in 2025 and 10.2% in 2026 as some businesses may switch to the Mac.
Although computers with artificial intelligence are not yet showing significant growth, IDC predicts their dominance in the market in the long term. In particular, with the development of NPUs (neural processors) and the spread of these technologies in cheaper models, computers with AI will become more and more popular.
