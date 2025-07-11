IDC: PC market grew by 6.5%, Apple Mac share increased by 21%11.07.25
In the second quarter of 2025, Apple Mac shipments grew by 21.4% year-on-year, one of the most impressive results among major manufacturers, according to IDC.
Amid a 6.5% overall PC market growth, Apple’s share rose to 9.1%, putting the company in fourth place among manufacturers. A total of 6.2 million Macs were shipped in the quarter.
Growth drivers and regional trends
According to IDC, accelerated inventory build-up contributed significantly to the quarter’s results as manufacturers sought to stay ahead of potential US import tariffs, keeping shipments to the US at the same level as last year (0% growth). The rest of the regions saw a combined growth of around 9%.
Analyst Jean-Philippe Bouchard said the measures have temporarily boosted the pace but have also led to overstocking. Promotions and sales are expected to increase in the third quarter to balance out the excess supply.
Apple continues to strengthen its position thanks to its own chips, tight hardware and software integration, and loyal user base. Unlike competitors who have to sacrifice profits or raise prices, Apple can maintain stable supply volumes despite market fluctuations.
PC Vendor Rankings
- Dell down 3%
- HP up 3.2%
- Lenovo up 15.2%
- Asus up 16.7%
While Lenovo and Asus continue to grow, they lag behind Mac, especially in the high-margin segment.
