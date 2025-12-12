Iconic Razer Boomslang mouse remake get new design and features

Razer celebrated its 20th anniversary with a reissue of the Boomslang, a model that in 1999 became the first specialized gaming mouse and actually marked the beginning of the era of eSports. The original device was distinguished by a shape resembling a snake’s head and a record sensitivity of 2000 DPI at that time. At that time, the brand existed as part of the Kärna LLC project, and became independent only in 2005.

The anniversary Boomslang retained its characteristic silhouette and translucent body, but received modern technical equipment. The model is based on the Razer Focus Pro 45K Gen-2 sensor with support for sensitivity up to 45,000 DPI. HyperPolling Wireless technology with a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz, fourth-generation optical switches and Chroma RGB backlighting with nine zones has been implemented.

The design used artificial leather for the buttons, and the set included a Mouse Dock Pro docking station with wireless charging. The manufacturer limited the circulation to 1337 units. The price has not yet been announced, but sources estimate it to be in the range of $300–350.