 

Iconic Razer Boomslang mouse remake get new design and features

12.12.25

Razer Boomslang 2025

 

Razer celebrated its 20th anniversary with a reissue of the Boomslang, a model that in 1999 became the first specialized gaming mouse and actually marked the beginning of the era of eSports. The original device was distinguished by a shape resembling a snake’s head and a record sensitivity of 2000 DPI at that time. At that time, the brand existed as part of the Kärna LLC project, and became independent only in 2005.

 

The anniversary Boomslang retained its characteristic silhouette and translucent body, but received modern technical equipment. The model is based on the Razer Focus Pro 45K Gen-2 sensor with support for sensitivity up to 45,000 DPI. HyperPolling Wireless technology with a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz, fourth-generation optical switches and Chroma RGB backlighting with nine zones has been implemented.

 

The design used artificial leather for the buttons, and the set included a Mouse Dock Pro docking station with wireless charging. The manufacturer limited the circulation to 1337 units. The price has not yet been announced, but sources estimate it to be in the range of $300–350.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
190
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

10.12.25
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
views
6
comments 0
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.


NewsNews
12.12.25 | 19.05
Iconic Razer Boomslang mouse remake get new design and features  
Razer Boomslang 2025

Razer celebrated its 20th anniversary with a reissue of the Boomslang, a model that in 1999 became the first specialized gaming mouse and effectively marked the start of the esports era.

12.12.25 | 16.22
Pornhub 2025 results: Ukraine no longer in top 15
sm.pornhub.750

Pornhub has published its annual user activity overview, which presents data on the leading countries in terms of traffic, popular categories and most frequently used devices.