HyperX Cloud Mix 2 wireless headphones work for up to 5 days on a single charge01.10.24
The HyperX company presented a new Cloud Mix 2 gaming headset. One of the key features of the new product is increased battery life – the headset can work up to 110 hours without charging. Another major upgrade is Hybrid Active Noise Canceling, which helps block outside sounds for a better gaming experience. In addition, the headset has an Ambient mode, which allows the user to stay aware of what is happening around.
HyperX Cloud Mix 2 is equipped with a built-in microphone with noise reduction technology based on artificial intelligence, supports Bluetooth 5.3 LE and a connection at the frequency of 2.4 GHz, which reduces the signal delay to 20 ms. 40 mm drivers are responsible for sound quality, and sound profiles can be adjusted using NGENUITY software. The company has not yet announced the price and release date of the Cloud Mix 2.
Previously, the company HyperX announced the release of a game controller called Clutch Gladiate RGB. This controller is designed for Xbox and PC gaming consoles and has some interesting features.
The Gladiate RGB Clutch is equipped with impulse triggers that provide variable tactile feedback that enhances the gaming experience.
In addition, the controller has six RGB panels inside a transparent case, allowing you to customize lighting effects, brightness and colors. This allows users to personalize the look of the controller.
The HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB also provides gaming comfort and control with a two-position trigger lock that lets you choose between short and long press.
