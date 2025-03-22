Huawei introduced the Pura X, a compact smartphone with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio22.03.25
Huawei has announced a new model of a folding smartphone – Pura X, which is distinguished by a non-standard screen format and extensive artificial intelligence capabilities.
The main feature of the device is the 16:10 aspect ratio, which is rarely used in mobile gadgets. According to the company, this format allows you to display more information compared to the traditional 16:9, making using the smartphone more convenient.
Huawei Pura X is equipped with an internal screen with a diagonal of 6.3 inches and a resolution of 2120×1320 pixels, which supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The external display has a square shape, a diagonal of 3.5 inches and a resolution of 980×980 pixels. Both screens support HDR and have a peak brightness of 2500 nits.
The main camera includes a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 40-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a color sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 10 MP.
The smartphone runs on the HarmonyOS 5 operating system, which provides improved integration with cloud services. The device is powered by the Kirin 9000s processor developed by Huawei. The battery capacity is 4720 mAh, and it supports fast wired charging at 66 W and wireless charging at 40 W. The device is protected from water according to the IPX8 standard and supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2 and satellite communication.
Special attention is paid to the capabilities of artificial intelligence based on the Huawei Pangu model. AI algorithms analyze lighting and composition during shooting, optimize images and can remove unwanted objects. The system recognizes text in photos, translates it and adapts device settings depending on the user’s skills. Voice control and synchronization with the Huawei ecosystem are also provided.
Sales of the Huawei Pura X have started in China, but the timing of its entry into the international market is not yet known. The minimum cost of the device is about $1,050 in yuan.
