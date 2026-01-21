  

Honor Watch GS 5 — smart watch that will warn about the risk of heart disease

21.01.26

Honor Watch GS 5

 

Honor has announced the Watch GS 5, an updated version of its rugged smartwatch. The new model is aimed at users who value health monitoring functions, everyday wearability, and long battery life.

 

Design and Ergonomics

 

The Honor Watch GS 5 retains the round design typical of the GS line, but the body has become noticeably more compact. The watch is 9.9 mm thick and weighs 26 grams, making the device suitable for constant wear, including all day and night.

 

Health Monitoring Functions

 

The key update is an expanded heart monitoring system. Honor announces the introduction of a screening tool for the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, which analyzes heart rate indicators and assesses possible threats. The manufacturer notes that such a solution has not been used in the industry before. In addition, the watch offers a risk assessment system for the cardiovascular system.

 

One of the notable parameters of the model was autonomy. In Bluetooth connection mode, the Honor Watch GS 5 is able to work up to 23 days without recharging, which distinguishes the device among smartwatches of this class.

 

The watch also supports a standard set of smart functions, including intelligent reminders about flights, high-speed train trips and ordered taxis.

 

Price

 

Orders for the Honor Watch GS 5 will start on January 19, at the first stage – so far only in China. Given the popularity of the GS series, the model’s entry into international markets looks quite likely in the future.


