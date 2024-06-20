Honor Magic V Flip with 4-inch external display equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The company Honor presented a new smartphone Magic V Flip, which is equipped with two displays. The main display is a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The external display has a diagonal of 4 inches and is based on LTPO OLED technology, supporting the Always on Display function and the ability to launch various applications.

Magic V Flip is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The device is equipped with a cooling system that allows you to maintain optimal performance. The battery with a capacity of 4800 mAh supports fast charging at 66 W.

The smartphone is equipped with three cameras: a 50 MP main camera (IMX906 sensor with optical image stabilization), a 12 MP wide-angle camera with macro photography, and a 50 MP front camera (IMX816 sensor).



Out of the box, the device runs the Android 14 operating system with the proprietary MagicOS 8.0 skin.

Honor Magic V Flip will go on sale in China in the coming days. It will be available in Iris Black, Camellia White, Champagne Pink and Jimmy Choo Limited-edition. The smartphone will be offered in several memory configurations: the basic version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory will cost $690, and the top version with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of built-in memory will cost $830. So far, there is no information about the availability of the new product on the global market.