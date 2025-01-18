Honda 0 SUV concept will go in production version in 202618.01.25
A year ago, Honda introduced the Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept, which hinted at a possible direction for the brand’s electric vehicles. At the time, its implementation seemed like a distant future. However, in January 2025, Honda introduced an updated version of this concept, and also supplemented the series of “zero” electric vehicles with a new Honda 0 SUV concept crossover.
The new Honda 0 SUV sports a futuristic design that includes a wedge-shaped body, a flat front with pixelated headlights, a U-shaped taillight, and cameras instead of traditional side mirrors. However, the crossover looks quite realistic for a production model. It has standard doors and a familiar interior, except for the steering wheel-style steering wheel, which emphasizes the futuristic concept.
Honda has announced plans to launch the Honda 0 SUV into mass production in the first half of 2026. The production of the crossover will be organized at a plant in Ohio, USA. The first to purchase the new product will be American buyers, but in the future Honda is considering the possibility of exporting the model to the markets of Europe and Japan. This step indicates Honda’s intention to actively develop the line of “zero” electric vehicles, integrating modern technologies and innovative design solutions into its future models.
