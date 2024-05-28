HoloBike – an exercise bike with a 3D monitor from a Google employee

Californian startup Saga Holographic introduced a unique exercise bike called HoloBike on Kickstarter. Designed by cyclist and former Google VR employee Samuel Matson, HoloBike combines a traditional exercise bike with a large display for a fully immersive street riding experience.

Nowadays, cyclists often use exercise bikes or bike paths with televisions installed in front of them. Of course, virtual reality headsets can be used for greater immersion, but their comfort, especially for a long time, raises many questions.

The device features a 27-inch 4K holographic display that reproduces 3D images without the need for special glasses or headsets. Additionally, an infrared camera tracks the position of the cyclist and changes the image depending on his movements, enhancing the effect of presence. Routes are visualized using 3D scanning of real roads and trails around the world. At the start, 5-6 routes with a length of 32 to 40 km will be available, but in the future it is planned to add even more.

The problem here may be that stereoscopic screens that track the position of the user’s eyes cannot quickly change the focus of the image. We talked about this in detail in our review laptop with 3D display.

To increase realism, the simulator changes the electromagnetic resistance of the flywheel depending on the terrain: it increases when climbing and decreases when descending. The HoloBike can be ordered on Kickstarter for $2,599, compared to a retail price of $2,999.

This exercise bike offers users a unique experience that combines physical activity and virtual travel, thanks to innovative holographic display technology and advanced visualization capabilities.