HMDS Gen 3 helmet of an F-35 fighter pilot worth $400,000 displays data in augmented reality

The HMDS Gen 3 pilot helmet, developed by Collins Aerospace for the F-35 fighter jet, is a high-tech device that greatly enhances the pilot’s capabilities during flight. Here are the main features and capabilities of this helmet:

360° View: The helmet provides the pilot with a full view around the aircraft thanks to 6 exterior cameras mounted on the outside and pointing in all directions. These cameras transmit the image to the viewfinder, creating the effect of a three-dimensional “stitched” image. Data and Flight Information: HMDS Gen 3 integrates data from the aircraft’s sensors and displays it on the viewfinder, allowing pilots to quickly and efficiently track both air and ground objects, including both “their “, as well as the opponent. Augmented Reality: The helmet converts flight information into elements of augmented reality that are superimposed on the pilot’s visual field. This makes it easy to mark and track targets just by looking at them. Night Vision and Infrared Cameras: Built-in night vision system with 30° by 40° degree viewing angle and 100% coverage eliminates the need for separate night vision goggles. Infrared cameras on the fuselage of the F-35 allow the pilot to see even in the dark. Individual customization: Each helmet is made individually for a specific pilot. To do this, the pilot’s head is scanned to precisely match the sizes and distances between the pupils to ensure the perfect focal length and comfortable wear. Inspection and support: The helmet undergoes regular inspections every 120 days to ensure that it is functional and meets standards.

Thus, the HMDS Gen 3 is a high-tech device that significantly improves the F-35 pilot’s environmental perception and capabilities in various flight conditions, ensuring safety and operational efficiency.