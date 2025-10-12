HMD Touch 4G – hybrid phone for only $45

HMD Global has officially introduced the ultra-compact Touch 4G phone – a device that combines the features of classic mobile devices and modern smartphones.

HMD positions the Touch 4G as a “hybrid phone” – it is not a full-fledged smartphone, but it does not belong to traditional push-button models. This is a solution for those looking for a compact, reliable and autonomous gadget for communication without excessive functions and at the most affordable price.

The novelty received a 3.2-inch touch LCD display with a resolution of 640×480 pixels, a protective 2.5D glass and a physical “Home” button. Externally, the device resembles the legendary Nokia Lumia 1020.

HMD Touch 4G Hardware

The phone runs on the Touch RTOS platform, supports cloud applications and video calls via the proprietary Express Chat service, compatible with Android and iOS.

Despite the extremely modest specifications – Unisoc T127 chip, 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in – the gadget offers basic communication functions:

support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS;

the ability to use the device as an access point;

two cameras – a 2 MP main one with flash and a 0.3 MP front one.

Among other things: a USB-C port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, IP52 protection against dust and moisture and a 1950 mAh battery, which provides up to 30 hours of operation without recharging. The phone weighs only 100 grams, and the body colors are black and blue.

HMD Touch 4G sales started in India at a price of about $45 (in rupees). The kit includes a charger, cable, case and documentation.

Touch 4G can be seen as a return to simplicity and autonomy, but in a modern form factor with support for basic online functions.