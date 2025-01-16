HMD OffGrid – pocket modem for satellite communication

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has unveiled its new HMD OffGrid, which provides satellite connectivity for smartphones in areas where mobile networks are unavailable. The compact device is designed for Android and iOS users and uses the L Band satellite radio spectrum to communicate directly with satellites in space. The HMD OffGrid weighs just 60g and meets the military standard for ruggedness (MIL-STD-810H), and has a battery life of up to three days. The device will cost $199.

Jean-Francis Baril, co-founder and CEO of Human Mobile Devices, stressed the importance of affordable solutions for communication in conditions where there is no mobile coverage, emphasizing that the HMD OffGrid is a reliable, portable and easy-to-use gadget that is especially useful in critical situations. It ensures that users always stay connected, regardless of whether they are in the mountains or skiing off-piste.

Key features include two-way messaging via the dedicated OffGrid app, live location tracking for up to five contacts, a Check-in button for quick status updates, and 24/7 emergency SOS via Overwatch x Rescue by FocusPoint International.

The HMD OffGrid is aimed at travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and remote workers who need to stay connected wherever they are in the world.

In addition to the cost of the device, HMD OffGrid offers monthly subscription plans:

— $14.99 per month or $139.99 per year, includes unlimited text messages, check-in and SOS services, additional live tracking for $4.99 per month and an activation fee of $9.99; HMD Freedom Plan — $79.99 per year (one-time payment), up to 350 text messages and check-ins, additional live tracking for $4.99 per month and an activation fee of $19.99.< /li>

The device will go on sale in January 2025 in the US, Europe and Australia/New Zealand, and will then become available in other countries throughout 2025.