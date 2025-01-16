HMD OffGrid – pocket modem for satellite communication16.01.25
Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has unveiled its new HMD OffGrid, which provides satellite connectivity for smartphones in areas where mobile networks are unavailable. The compact device is designed for Android and iOS users and uses the L Band satellite radio spectrum to communicate directly with satellites in space. The HMD OffGrid weighs just 60g and meets the military standard for ruggedness (MIL-STD-810H), and has a battery life of up to three days. The device will cost $199.
Jean-Francis Baril, co-founder and CEO of Human Mobile Devices, stressed the importance of affordable solutions for communication in conditions where there is no mobile coverage, emphasizing that the HMD OffGrid is a reliable, portable and easy-to-use gadget that is especially useful in critical situations. It ensures that users always stay connected, regardless of whether they are in the mountains or skiing off-piste.
Key features include two-way messaging via the dedicated OffGrid app, live location tracking for up to five contacts, a Check-in button for quick status updates, and 24/7 emergency SOS via Overwatch x Rescue by FocusPoint International.
The HMD OffGrid is aimed at travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and remote workers who need to stay connected wherever they are in the world.
In addition to the cost of the device, HMD OffGrid offers monthly subscription plans:
- HMD Unlimited Plan — $14.99 per month or $139.99 per year, includes unlimited text messages, check-in and SOS services, additional live tracking for $4.99 per month and an activation fee of $9.99;
- HMD Freedom Plan — $79.99 per year (one-time payment), up to 350 text messages and check-ins, additional live tracking for $4.99 per month and an activation fee of $19.99.< /li>
The device will go on sale in January 2025 in the US, Europe and Australia/New Zealand, and will then become available in other countries throughout 2025.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
The Oppo A40m smartphone is pleasantly impressive with its design and a set of some components that make it a confident lower-middle-class model. Let’s look at the details
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
HMD OffGrid – pocket modem for satellite communication HMD mobile connection
Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has introduced a new device, HMD OffGrid, which provides satellite connectivity for smartphones in places where mobile networks are unavailable.
Phison E28 PCIe 5.0 NVMe drive platform delivers speeds of up to 14.5GB/s CES memory drive SSD
At CES 2025, Phison introduced the new PS5028-E28 SSD controller, which became the fastest platform for NVMe drives with a PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface
HMD OffGrid – pocket modem for satellite communication
The new Alienware Area-51 PC costs $4,500
The Mazda6e electric car has a range of up to 552 km
Panasonic Z95B TV has RGB Tandem OLED panel and Game Mode Extreme
The most popular Wikipedia articles in 2024 among Ukrainians: Syrsky, Ukraine and Usyk
Xiaomi Sports Walkie-Talkie radio has a range up to 5000 km
G.Skill DDR5-8133 RAM is available in 24GB CSO-DIMM module kits
Lenovo at CES 2025: Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop and Yoga Tab Plus tablet on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 50 graphics get its own AI assistant
SanDisk releases SSD for iPhone with MagSafe