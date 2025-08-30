HMD Fuse Smartphone has built-in AI-powered child protection mode30.08.25
HMD Global has announced a smartphone called HMD Fuse, the main feature of which is a built-in content filtering system aimed at protecting children from unwanted materials.
HMD Fuse uses HarmBlock+ technology, based on artificial intelligence algorithms. Developed in collaboration with SafeToNet, the solution works at the operating system level and does not depend on third-party applications. HarmBlock+ limits access to sexually explicit materials, including photos, videos, and live broadcasts, and prevents the creation and sending of nude images. For users, this feature is available on a subscription basis for £33 per month.
On the technical side, HMD Fuse is equipped with a 6.56-inch display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The hardware base is represented by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The RAM is 6 gigabytes, the built-in storage is designed for 128 gigabytes.
The main camera received a module with a resolution of 108 megapixels, the front camera with 50 megapixels supports autofocus. The battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh with support for fast charging with a power of 33 watts is responsible for autonomy. Android 15 is used as a software platform.
The smartphone has protection against dust and splashes according to the IP54 standard, is equipped with a fingerprint scanner, supports Bluetooth 5.1 and is equipped with a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack.
