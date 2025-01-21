HMD completely stopped production of all Nokia smartphones21.01.25
HMD Global has officially announced the end of the Nokia-branded smartphones, marking the end of the era of mobile devices with this legendary name. Nokia smartphones have been moved to a separate section on the company’s website, highlighting their removal from the main product portfolio.
The history of the Nokia brand, which once dominated the mobile phone market, began to fade rapidly in the late 2000s with the rise of iOS and Android. In 2013, Microsoft acquired the rights to the Nokia brand to release smartphones based on Windows Phone, but this move turned out to be unsuccessful. In 2016, HMD Global returned Nokia to the mobile segment, starting the release of smartphones running Android.
Despite attempts to revive the brand, Nokia devices have not been able to reach the level of popularity of previous years. In 2024, HMD announced a multi-brand strategy, emphasizing the creation of devices under its own brand. The cessation of Nokia smartphone production confirms the company’s complete transition to a new concept.
However, the Nokia brand continues to exist in the segment of classic phones, and the Finnish company itself has focused on the development of network infrastructure technologies. Today, Nokia is one of the leaders in the field of 5G, cloud solutions and the Internet of Things, successfully adapting to the changes in the technological landscape.
DJI Flip features a unique compact design and weighs less than 249 grams, fits easily in the palm of your hand and does not require registration in most countries.
